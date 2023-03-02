“An embarrassment to football”, “Proper nothing player” – Fans blast Liverpool star for poor display in 2-0 win against Wolves

Liverpool fans were unhappy with Harvey Elliott's performance despite their team's 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (1 March).

The Reds seemed destined for another goalless draw after sharing the spoils against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 25 February. But Virgil van Dijk had other plans.

The Netherlands international scored a header from an unmissable range after being teed up by Diogo Jota from the byline in the 73rd minute. Mohamed Salah scored four minutes later to seal the scoreline.

Fans, however, found reason to complain after Elliott's subdued performance in central midfield. He started in midfield alongside Stefan Bajcetic and Fabinho Tavares given Thiago Alcantara's injury, while Jordan Henderson was benched.

The 1.70-meter-tall Englishman's diminutive physique can, at times, make him a liability in midfield when his team aren't in possession. Considering the Reds play a flat midfield three, their central midfielders are required to put a shift in off the ball.

He lost all three of his aerial duels, missed one big chance, and completed just 81% of passes against Wolves. Elliott, 19, has played 36 games across competitions this season, which shows the amount of trust manager Jurgen Klopp has in him.

That, or the German tactician hasn't been left with a lot of options given the club's injury problems and out-of-form players. Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans on Twitter with regard to Elliott's display:

Masum Miah 🇵🇸 @MasumM96 Harvey Elliot is the most useless player. Proper nothing player Harvey Elliot is the most useless player. Proper nothing player

Shaks @shaksalom Ive had enough of harvey elliot, he aint it Ive had enough of harvey elliot, he aint it

Darwin @CHADO_K_ Harvey elliot always turns back when we countering Harvey elliot always turns back when we countering

The Kop End @TheKopEnd0619 Can we stop with Harvey Elliot at cm Can we stop with Harvey Elliot at cm

Elis Morgan @emorgan1961 I hate watching Harvey Elliot play football I hate watching Harvey Elliot play football

FPL - Canada Gaz (Expat) @CanadaGaz Getting sick of watching Harvey Elliot give the ball away for the last 2hrs of LFC Getting sick of watching Harvey Elliot give the ball away for the last 2hrs of LFC

ForeverSoberGuy @foreversoberguy Harvey Elliot is an embarrassment to football Harvey Elliot is an embarrassment to football

He was signed from Fulham in the summer of 2018. Elliott started his career as a winger with the Cottagers, just like his current teammate Fabio Carvalho. But both former Fulham wingers have been used by Klopp in midfield at times this season.

Wolves centre-back gives verdict on loss against Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Maximilian Kilman has given his verdict on his team's 2-0 league loss against Liverpool.

Speaking after the full-time whistle in L4, the Englishman said (h/t BBC):

"It was a tough one, we started well, getting into half-time 0-0. We soaked up a lot of pressure but they got two goals. It deflated us, the two goals, but we have to keep pushing. We were playing against a top side, we'll try and put it right next game."

Wolves beat Liverpool last month by a 3-0 margin at Molineux when the two teams met for the first time in the league this term. Since then, the Reds have amassed 10 points out of a possible 12 and have kept four consecutive clean sheets.

They now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points and have a game in hand.

