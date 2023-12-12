"Ancelotti is begging for more injuries" - Real Madrid fans unhappy as Carlo Ancelotti names strong XI to face Union Berlin in UCL fixture

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti naming many first-team regulars for their UEFA Champions matchday six game at Union Berlin on Tuesday (December 12).

Los Blancos are already through to the knockouts as group winners, having won their opening five games to take an unassailable lead. Nevertheless Ancelotti has named a strong XI to take on Berlin, naming the likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde with little at stake.

Fans haven't taken kindly to that, with many reckoning that the gaffer is looking for more injury setbacks in a season ravaged by injuries. One tweeted:

"Ancelotti is begging for more injuries, I swear"

Another chimed in:

"WHY ARE YOU NOT RESTING RODRYGO AND JUDE? IT'S A MEANINGLESS GAME MAN"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Madrid have a long list of injuries. First-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and centre-back Eder Militao are potentially out for the season due to ACL injury. Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and attacker Vinicius Jr. are also on the sidelines and aren't expected back this year.

"We have achieved our goal of finishing top of the group" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would like to end the group stage on a high.

Having won their opening five games, Madrid are looking to join Bayern Munich as the only teams in the Champions League era to record three 'perfect' group-stage campaigns. Los Blancos achieved the feat in 2011-12 and 2014-15.

Ahead of the final group game at Union Berlin, Ancelotti said (as per Los Blancos' website):

“We have achieved our goal of finishing top of the group. We've done a good job so far, and, now, we want to finish strongly with a good game, a positive performance.

"It's a special competition, and we have to respect it with a good game. We're playing for our professionalism, and our plan is to play well and try to win the game."

There have been 11 instances of a team going perfect in the Champions League group stage, but only one of them have gone on to win the competition. Bayern achieved the feat in the 2019-20 season.