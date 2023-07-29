“Ancelotti can’t surely make us happy for once”, “Huge L” – Real Madrid fans fume as 28-year-old is named in line-up to face Barcelona

Real Madrid fans are unhappy to see Ferland Mendy in the starting line-up to face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in Dallas (July 29). They expressed disappointment on Twitter at manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to include the French let-back in the first XI.

Los Blancos take on the Blaugrana in a high-profile friendly clash in the US. While Ancelotti has named a strong XI for the game, Mendy's inclusion has infuriated some.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for the 14-time European champions. Dani Carvajal, Eder Miltao, David Alaba and Mendy are the four defenders. Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham are the four midfielders.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior start in attack for the all-whites as they play their domestic rivals away from Spain.

Los Blancos are coming off a 2-0 win against Manchester United in their previous friendly, with Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato scoring spectacular goals. Barcelona, meanwhile, lost 5-3 to Arsenal.

Fans are excited about the El Clasico. some Real Madrid fans, though, are unhappy with the 28-year-old Mendy's presence in the XI, with one tweeting:

"Tchouameni starting is a W but Mendy is a huge L."

Another commented:

"Ancelotti can’t surely make us happy for once. Who invited Mendy in a clean lineup like this."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

fan account @Asensii20 @MadridXtra Tchouameni starting is a W but Mendy is a huge L

The Prince Machiavelli @terrymap1 @MadridXtra Ancelotti can’t surely make us happy for once. Who invited Mendy in a clean lineup like this

Dani @Danizeh @MadridXtra Finally Tchouameni is starting but who invited Mendy?

Jeff Msangi® @msangijeff 🏾 @MadridXtra I wish Fran Garcia was starting instead of Mendy!

Densmindset @densmindset @MadridXtra Put Fran instead of Mendy and it would’ve been perfect

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of Dallas El Clasico?

While Real Madrid's Dallas showdown against familiar rivals Barcelona is only a friendly, fans can expect nothing but an intense clash between two of the top Spanish teams.

Carlo Ancelotti conveyed the notion while speaking to the media ahead of the pre-season El Clasico. The Italian manager told reporters (via Los Blancos' website):

"In the two previous games we've played some good football, and we also have some things to improve on. It's an opportunity to get the motor warmed up. We're doing well, and we want to continue in the same vein.

"We'll do our best, but we're playing against a very strong opponent with a lot of quality. The result is the least important thing; the most important thing is to keep progressing. It's a very demanding test because the opponents are very strong."

Real Madrid and Barcelona are once again expected to lock horns next season as they vie for supremacy in Spanish football. The El Clasico before the start of the season could give fans a precursor of things to come.