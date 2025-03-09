"Ancelotti forgot too quick about his last shenanigans" - Real Madrid fans question star's inclusion in XI for Rayo Vallecano clash

Fans reacted to Lucas Vazquez's inclusion in Real Madrid's starting XI for their La Liga matchup with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (March 9). The holders are coming off a surprise 2-1 loss at Real Betis in their previous league outing.

Following Brahim Diaz's 10th-minute opener for Madrid at the Benito Villamarin, Johnny Cardoso restored parity for Betis 24 minutes later. Former Los Blancos midfielder Isco's 54th-minute spot-kick condemned Carlo Ancelotti's side to a loss.

Madrid returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in midweek in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They will now look to be on the winning trail in the league, but fans aren't enthused with Vazquez starting against Betis and shared their reactions.

"Ancelotti forgot too quick about Vazquez's last shenanigans against Rayo," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"I prefer academy player than Lucas"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Isi Palazon up against Lucas"

"What's with Lucas obsession? Ancelotti deserves the sack," commented another.

One fan commented:

"I would rather start 2 Castilla players before Alaba and Lucas"

In the 3-3 La Liga draw in the reverse fixture in December, Vasquez was caught on camera apparently asking Isi Palazon about one of his Vallecano teammates (as per Football Espana).

Real Madrid boss hails striker Kylian Mbappe's 'special' talent

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed striker Kylian Mbappe for his commitment to improvement and work ethic. The Frenchman arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of the season on a free transfer.

After a slow start to life in the Spanish capital, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played a key role in Madrid's quest for silverware on multiple fronts. In 40 games across competitions, Mbappe has racked up 27 goals and four assists.

Ancelotti said about the Frenchman, highlighting the sacrifices he has made (as per Managing Madrid):

“Mbappe did not reach this level by training from the first day of his life, but because Mother Nature gave him a special talent. He has known how to manage it with commitment and sacrifice. Young people should use sport to learn; it is a school of life.”

Mbappe will look to return to scoring ways in the league after two scoreless outings, with Madrid winning one and losing the other (against Betis last weekend).

