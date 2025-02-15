"Another L coming", "He is about to have a very very long day" - Fans react to Manchester City man's inclusion in XI for Newcastle clash

Manchester City fans have taken to social media to lament the inclusion of Rico Lewis in the team to face Newcastle United in the Premier League today (February 15). Fans have been far from impressed with the English star's recent performances and have voiced their displeasure at his inclusion in the team to face the Magpies.

Lewis has struggled to impress this season and was particularly poor in his last appearance against Real Madrid.

After the official lineup for the match was announced, fans instantly responded on Social Media platform X, with one post saying:

"Rico Lewis vs Gordon. another L coming am sorry."

Another post said:

"Rico Lewis is about to have a very very long day"

Another post said:

"Pep being stubborn and persisting with Rico Lewis is going to cost us again. He's shit"

Another post said:

"Lewis and gundo ? May as well give Newcastle the 3 points now"

The final post in our selection read:

"Rico Lewis can’t keep playing defense, and Gündo can’t even play."

Manchester City heads into the game level on points with Newcastle United, with 41 points and +13 goals. The reigning English champions will be keen to return to winning ways in the league after suffering a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal in their last league game.

"The only solution is to have 40 players in the squad. It's impossible" - Manchester City boss suggests radical option ahead of Newcastle match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested a radical solution to the injuries his side and others in Europe have suffered this season. The reigning English champions have battled multiple injuries this season that have seen them fall out of the top four at this stage of the season for the first time in years.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's clash with Newcastle United in the Premier League, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss lamented the fixture congestion.

The six-time Premier League winner said via Sky Sports:

"I always expect injuries during the season. Not as much as we've had, but it's not just a problem for Man City. You see the same at Tottenham, Arsenal right now, most teams except Liverpool that all the season has been so stable in those terms. Real Madrid as well. Many teams."

"It's what happens when you accumulate season by season by season. It's like what happened with Manu (Akanji), the body says, 'it's enough'. The solution to prevent that? I think Jurgen Klopp and myself have said it in the past. It is the calendar. I don't see another reason why there are a lot of injuries," he added.

The Spanish tactician concluded, saying:

"The only solution is to have 40 players in the squad. It's impossible. Bankruptcy for the clubs. How do you sustain 40 salaries and the transfers? It's impossible."

Manchester City will face a challenging task when they host the Magpies at the Etihad, but they will be buoyed by their history in the fixture. The Sky Blues have not lost to Newcastle on their turf in the last 10 attempts.

