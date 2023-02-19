"Another L incoming", "Midfield is horrible" - PSG fans cannot believe the lineup against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are not confident about the Parisians' chances of winning against Lille in Ligue 1 after learning about Christophe Galtier's starting line-up for the match.

PSG are set to face fifth-placed Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 this afternoon (February 19). They go into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Les Parisiens lost 3-1 to AS Monaco in their last league game before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Galtier will now be determined to lead the team to a win today as he looks to get them back on track.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, PSG have announced their starting line-up to face Paulo Fonseca's side. Galtier has notably made five changes to the team that lost to Bayern on Tuesday, February 14.

Timothee Pembele and Presnel Kimpembe have been drafted into the first XI in place of Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos. Meanwhile, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha have been chosen to play alongside Marco Verratti in midfield.

Galtier has gone all-out in attack, with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe starting together. He is confident that his preferred starting line-up will get the job done against Lille today.

However, several PSG fans are not on board with the French tactician's team selection. Some even believe the Parisians could suffer a fourth defeat in a row. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Another L incoming."

Meanwhile, the midfield trio of Verratti, Ruiz, and Vitinha has left some supporters worried. One supporter tweeted:

Many fans have been left surprised by Pembele's inclusion in the line-up:

Ayush Banik @AyushBanik666 psg defo losing for sure then @TheEuropeanLad Pembele starting?psg defo losing for sure then @TheEuropeanLad Pembele starting? 😭😭psg defo losing for sure then

Here are some more reactions to Galtier's preferred starting line-up to face Lille:

How are Lille lining up against PSG?

While PSG are going through a rough patch, Lille go into the match on the back of a two-match winning run in Ligue 1. They beat Stade Rennes and Strasbourg by a margin of two goals in those games.

Fonseca and Co. will be hopeful of repeating the trick when they face the defending champions this afternoon. It is worth noting that they suffered a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Les Parisiens earlier on in the season.

Fonseca has notably made just one change to the team that defeated Strasbourg in their last match. Former Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has come into Lille's line-up in place of Edon Zhegrova.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes