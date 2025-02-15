"Another Mikel comes to the rescue", "Get rid of Havertz completely" - Fans react as Mikel Merino scores brace in Arsenal's win over Leicester

Arsenal fans on social media have lauded Mikel Merino following their 2-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday (February 15). Merino was decent as a makeshift striker and he scored a brace that secured all three points for the Gunners.

Despite holding 61 percent of the ball possession in the first half, the Gunners were unable to break the deadlock. Thus, the first half ended 0-0.

In the 81st minute, Ethan Nwaneri's cross was headed into the net by Merino, making the scoreline 1-0. Six minutes later (87’), Merino doubled the Gunners’ lead after placing his left-footed shot in the back of the net. Leandro Trossard provided the assist.

In 21 minutes on the pitch, Merino had a passing accuracy of 67 percent (6/9). He registered two shots on target, scored two goals, and won two out of three aerial duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Spaniard for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"SIUUUUU ANOTHER MIKEL COMES TO OUR RESCUE.”

"Arteta is a genius - he signed Merino as a striker but didn’t reveal it to anyone 😁😁,” another added.

"Merino as our starting 9 till end of season,” a fan opined.

"Our number 9 🥹,” a seemingly delighted fan tweeted.

"Merino should be a striker get rid of Havertz completely,” wrote another.

How did Arsenal's youngster Ethan Nwaneri perform against Leicester City?

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Amid the injury crisis in the Gunners’ squad, Nwaneri was outstanding in attack during the game. The youngster also provided the assist that opened the scoring for the Gunners.

In his stint on the pitch, Nwaneri had a passing accuracy of 88 percent (28/32). He registered two shots on target, provided two key passes, and won 10 out of 13 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Arsenal have now secured 53 points from 25 league games and are ranked second in the standings. They are four points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand in the title race.

The Gunners will take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Saturday (February 22).

