Fans have reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al-Nassr's starting lineup to face Iranian side Perepolis in the AFC Champions League on Monday (November 27).

Al-Alami are in imperious form in the continental competition, winning their first four games to seal their place in the knockouts. The Saudi Pro League giants are also faring well in the top flight, traling leaders Al-Hilal (38) by four points.

Luis Castro's side need to avoid defeat against their Iranian visitors to win the group. Unsurprisingly, the tactician has named a strong lineup, featuring the red-hot Ronaldo up front.

Fans are undoubtedly ecstatic to see the 38-year-old legend start, with one tweeting:

"Big ups guys ... another record about to be broken"

Another chimed in:

"CR7, a football icon, the epitome of perfection on the pitch. Siuuuuuuu Siuuu"

Here are the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Al-Nassr are coming off a thumping 3-0 home win over Al-Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League at the weekend. Ronaldo sizzled with a brace, including a stunning 40-yard lob in the second half.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the game. Despite being almost 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is ageing like fine wine, rolling back the years.

The Portugal captain is in imperious form for Al-Alami this season. In 19 games across competitions, he has notched up a rich haul of 19 goals and nine assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists in 13 games.

Ronaldo is three clear of Al-Hilal hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic atop the scoring charts, while he's level with Al Ahli's Riyad Mahrez and Al Fateh's Mourad Batna atop the assists leaderboard.

Overall, the Real Madrid legend has 32 goals and 11 assists in 38 competitive games for the Saudi Pro League side, whom he joined as a free agent in December.