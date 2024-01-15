“Another sympathy vote?”, “Are you for real?” - Fans on Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham finding place in 2023 FIFPRO World XI ahead of 27-year-old

Fans have reacted to the inclusion of Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham in the 2024 FIFPRO World XI instead of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Rodri, 27, enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign as the Cityzens won their first continental treble. The Spain international contributed four goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions. One of the goals was the winner in their 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan in the final.

Rodri has made an even better start to the season in terms of goal contributions: five goals and seven assists in 25 games across competitions. Nevertheless, he was conspicuous by his absence in the 2023 FIFPRO XI.

Messi earned a berth after a sparkling debut campaign with Inter Miami: 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. Bellingham, meanwhile, has had an impressive debut campaign with Real Madrid, bagging 17 goals and six assists in 24 games across competitions.

Fans, though, couldn't understand Rodri's absence at the expense of Messi and Bellingham in the 2023 FIFPRO XI, with one tweeting:

"What's Messi doing on that team? Sympathy vote? Pathetic just"

Another chimed in:

"And no Rodri. Are you for real?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Jude Bellingham won his first silverware of the season, with his Real Madrid side beating Barcelona 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh on Sunday (January 14).

Jude Bellingham off to a winning start to the year as Lionel Messi prepares for pre-season

Lionel Messi won the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award.

A year after winning the FIFA World Cup, the accolades continue to come for Lionel Messi, who was crowned the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player winner.

The 36-year-old finished level on 48 points with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland but won the award due to more five-point scores from national team captains (109-64).

Messi is now preparing for pre-season with his Inter Miami side, who are set to embark on their first overseas tour ahead of the new season. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, is in the midst of a fine debut campaign with Real Madrid, who are alive in three other competitions.