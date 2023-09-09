Antony makes claim when asked if he is worried Manchester United might termimate his contract for alleged physical assault towards ex-partner

Manchester United attacker Antony recently spoke about whether he is worried that the Red Devils would terminate his contract. The Brazilian has been accused of sexual assault by his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin recently gave an interview to Brazilian media site UOL where she revealed images, video clips, and screenshots of the alleged assault on her by Antony.

This has caused quite a stir in the digital media and Antony has already been dropped from Brazil's national team.

When questioned whether he fears his United contract being terminated, the player said (quotes as per Utd Plug):

“This is something that never occurred to me. I know the truth will come out.”

United, meanwhile, have already released a statement on the matter. Their press release read (via the Red Devils' official website):

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse"

Manchester United attacker Antony reacted to being removed from the Brazil squad

Brazil have decided to remove the player from their squad, and rumors of his suspension from the club till the end of the investigation have started doing the rounds.

Antony has now reacted to the situation in a recent interview (quotes as per Deadline Day Live Twitter):

“It was hard. I felt really bad because it was for something that wasn't true.”

Antony has been an important player for the Red Devils since joining the club last summer. While he has struggled to live up to his €95 million price tag, he is now in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Fans will keep a keen eye on the progression of the investigation, with the club recently making an U-turn on their reported decision bring back Mason Greenwood to the first-team fold, after massive fan backlash.