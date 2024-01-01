“Apparently Saka is better”, “All-timer” - Fans in awe as Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah equals incredible Thierry Henry feat from 2003

Fans have reacted to Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah becoming the first Premier League player to emulate Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's 2003 feat of 15+ goals and 15+ assists in the same calendar year.

Salah, 31, has 12 goals and seven assists in 19 games this season in the Premier League, where the Reds are atop the standings at the midway point of the season. He provided 19 goals and 12 assists last season in the league, with 12 goals and eight assists coming in 2023.

He ended the year with 24 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League. That made the Egyptian ace the first player in two decades to tally at least 15 goals and as many assists in the same year since Henry had 25 goals and 19 assists in 2003 for a rampant Arsenal side.

Fans showered their love on Salah, with some calling him the best player in the game currently. One tweeted, albeit sarcastically, that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is better:

"But apparently Saka is better"

Another chimed in:

"All-timer"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The Reds, who have ended the year top of the standings, continue their league campaign on New Year's Day with a home game to Newcastle United.

"Our home record is something to be proud of" - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wants his side to continue their excellent home record when they host Newcastle United in their first league game of 2024.

The Reds have been imperious at home this season, winning their opening 11 games across competitions before drawing goalless with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Since then, they beat West Ham United 5-1 in the EFL Cup quarterfinals before drawing 1-1 with Arsenal in the league. Ahead of the Newcastle game, Van Dijk wrote in the matchday programme (as per the Reds' website):

“Our home record is something to be proud of and has been for as long as I have been here, with the exception of the period when we played without fans. The standards we have set are very, very high, but, again, that creates a responsibility that we have to live up to.

Jurgen Klopp's side are alive in all four competitions, having also reached the EFL Cup semis and the UEFA Europa League knockouts. They open their FA Cup campaign at Arsenal on Sunday (January 7).