"Are you blind?", "Banter era still alive" - Arsenal fans slam reserve goalkeeper for horrible mistake during 1-1 draw

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein caught strays from fans for his horrible mistake during the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Nurnberg. Hein made a bizarre pass toward Jorginho that ended up with Nurnberg finding the back of the net through Kanji Okunuki.

Bukayo Saka had given the Gunners the lead in the seventh minute. He cut inside on the left foot in a signature manner before finding the back of the net with a left-footed strike.

Mikel Arteta made a host of changes at the start of the second half, including bringing on Hein in place of Aaron Ramsdale. Apart from his error that cost his team the win, Hein made one save as well.

He completed 11 passes and made one high claim.

The Gunners failed to register a win to start their pre-season. Hein caught strays for his costly error as well.

The Gunners failed to register a win to start their pre-season. Hein caught strays for his costly error as well.

Mistakes like these won't help Karl Hein's ambitions of becoming the Arsenal number 1

Karl Hein is currently Estonia's number one goalkeeper. In an interview last month, the goalkeeper expressed his dream of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for Arsenal as well.

Speaking to the media, Hein said (via ERR News):

"In mid-July we will start preparing for the new season. We'll go on pre-season tours to America and Germany. I've talked to the club briefly [about my role], but nothing is clear yet. We'll see what happens in preseason. My dream is to be a Premier League number one."

The Gunners already have Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks. The Englishman was phenomenal over the course of the 2022–23 season as Arteta's side finished second in the Premier League.

Apart from that, Matt Turner is also in the team. Turner had a great outing with the USMNT in the Gold Cup. Hence, Hein needs to step up his performances if he is to fulfill his dream of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for the Gunners.

