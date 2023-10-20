"Are doing brilliantly well" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Arsenal to beat Chelsea in their upcoming league clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 20.

The Gunners have made a phenomenal start to their 2023-24 Premier League. They are still unbeaten having defeated treble winners Manchester City 1-0 prior to the international break. They are second in the standings with 20 points from eight games, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

The north London ouftit next face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in their quest for Premier League glory for the first time in 20 years. The Blues had an extremely poor start, but have won their last three games across competitions and are now 11th in the league with 11 points.

Mikel Arteta and Co. have the statistical advantage over Chelsea, having won five of their last six league games against them. Savage expects more of the same by the Gunners as in his prediction for the blockbuster clash, he wrote (via TEAMtalk):

"I think Arsenal are doing brilliantly well. But I think no team has won four in a row at the Bridge since Watford back in the 80s which is quite remarkable."

He added:

"I think Arsenal will match Watford and win at the Bridge. I think they’re playing so well, both teams to score, I’m going Arsenal to win it."

Savage's Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino confirms Blues striker will not be fit to face Arsenal

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Armando Broja will not face Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Saturday due to injury.

Broja suffered a serious cruciate ligament tear last season, resulting in him missing 39 games for club and country. The 22-year-old made his return to the pitch last month, scoring one goal in four appearances.

Despite being selected by Albania during the recent international break, Broja failed to feature due to issues with his knee. In his pre-match press conference, Pochettino said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“We need to assess now as he finished training late. We need to assess Axel, Nico, Reece. Broja is out. We have a few players that we need to assess. Benoit can maybe be available to be on the bench.”

If both Broja and Nicolas Jackson aren't able to feature against the Gunners, Pochettino is likely to deploy Raheem Sterling as a forward. The 28-year-old has been in decent form this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist in nine appearances.