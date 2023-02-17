“Are you making fun of me by asking me this question?” – PSG coach Galtier loses cool at press conference after being asked about Bayern defeat

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier lost his cool when asked about his team's performance against Bayern Munich in a recent press conference. The Parisian club suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League clash as Kingsley Coman netted against his former club.

The defeat marked Galtier's team's third straight across competitions. As the Ligue1 leaders prepare to take on LOSC Lille in a Ligue 1 home clash on February 19, Galtier was asked whether he was satisfied with the performance against Bayern.

He seemed irritated with the question and slapped back at reporters. The French manager replied (via RMC Sports):

"Are you making fun of me by asking me this question? I was not satisfied. I lined up my team against Bayern in relation to the available squad. “Do you think I had to work on the possibility of Warren Zaire-Emery, 16 years old who played two games? I wanted to work on a first phase thinking of the entry of Mbappe."

Galtier further added that given the stature and quality of his side, the team should always play attacking football regardless of the opponent.

“If you think that I liked seeing my team play against Bayern, it is that you disrespect me a little. PSG must play attacking, attractive, unspectacular but effective football to win."

Despite the first leg loss, the Parisians still have a fair chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament. The removal of the away goal rule is one of the main reasons behind the team being confident in their ability to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

While Lionel Messi and Neymar started the match at the Parc des Princes, a half-fit Kylian Mbappe could only make a substitute appearance. PSG will hope to have the Frenchman in full throttle when they face the Bavarians in Germany on March 8.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe asked for more professionalism after the loss against Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After their first-leg loss against Bayern Munich, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe asked his teammates to take better care of themselves so that they could hurt Julian Nagelsmann's side in the second leg. He said (via Mirror):

“We worked day and night. Our players have to be in good health for the return leg, everyone needs to eat and sleep well. They’re not comfortable when we play attacking football.”

Despite staying on the pitch for a limited time period, Mbappe wreaked havoc with his constant attacking plays.

