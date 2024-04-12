Arsenal or Bayern Munich? Cesc Fabregas makes prediction for UCL quarter-final clash between the 2 sides

Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal will put in a better performance in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on April 17.

The Gunners drew 2-2 against the Bavarians in the first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 9). Bukayo Saka drew first blood with an excellent left-footed finish from the edge of the box in the 12th minute before Serge Gnabry equalized for Bayern just six minutes later.

Leroy Sane then earned a penalty for the Bundesliga giants after being fouled in Arsenal's box at the half-hour mark. Harry Kane stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty with a composed finish.

Leandro Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli in the second half and found the equalizer 10 minutes after coming on. While the Gunners were expected to secure the win, given their dominant league form and Bayern's turbulent season under Thomas Tuchel, Fabregas has offered a different theory.

The former Chelsea midfielder believes Mikel Arteta's men are more dangerous away from home. He said on the Planet Premier League podcast (via TBR Football):

“You’re playing against a top team with top players. I think Mikel will take that, focus back on the Premier League again and go full on in the second leg. I do think Arsenal are more dangerous away from home in these types of games. Now, Bayern Munich have all the pressure in the world."

Fabregas added:

“They play at home, not doing very well in the league. It is their last bullet, in terms of saving their season. Arsenal, they have a good team, they want to win and are competing well on both fronts. I think they’ll be more relaxed in saying ‘we’re improving, last year we were here, now we are here’ and slowly slowly they are getting into better positions. I feel this will suit Arsenal for the second leg."

The Gunners will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (April 14).

"This is another tricky game" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to secure a victory in their upcoming league encounter against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Gunners have been in excellent form in the Premier League this season, putting on dominant performances since the turn of the year. The north Londoners currently lead the table on goal difference ahead of second-placed Liverpool, while Manchester City trail a point behind in third.

While the three-horse title race heats up, another race for the top four is ongoing between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men are fifth in the standings, level on points with Spurs in fourth.

However, the Lilywhites have a game in hand over Villa, meaning they could go three points ahead.

While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Sutton told the BBC:

"This is another tricky game for the Gunners with former boss Unai Emery returning to the Emirates. Aston Villa beat them before Christmas and they are very dangerous coming forward.

"Villa have definitely got a goal in them, but I don't think they are going to outscore Arsenal. There is too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta's side, and the Premier League leaders have too much to lose."

Sutton's prediction: 3-1