“Arsenal are better” - Jamie Carragher makes emphatic claim on Gunners’ chances if they meet 2 European giants in Champions League

Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal have a chance of beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Gunners have qualified for the Round of 16 after returning to the competition after seven years. They will play FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of the Round of 16 on February 21.

Carragher has now said that Mikel Arteta's side have a chance to win the competition and even fancied them against sides like PSG and Bayern. He said (via The Boot Room):

“I don’t think there anyone close in the Champions League. I actually think the team who could maybe have a chance is Arsenal. Because Arsenal haven’t won anything big yet this team and we think how good are they."

He added:

"But then you watch the Champions League and watch Bayern Munich, a big massive team. Arsenal are better. Arsenal would beat Bayern Munich. I think Arsenal would beat PSG. So I’m thinking who could stop City? And I think probably Arsenal. We know City would be massive favourites but I think Arsenal [are most likely to]."

Arteta's side, apart from a rough patch or two, have been difficult to deal with for opposing teams. They won four out of their six Champions League group games this season, losing one, and drawing another.

Meanwhile, they are third in the Premier League with 52 points from 24 matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about Kai Havertz

Since joining the Gunners from Chelsea for a reported £65 million fee last summer, Kai Havertz's form has been hot and cold. The German has scored five goals and has provided one assist in 33 appearances across competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta has now revealed that he is happy with Havertz as a player and as a person. Arteta also lauded one special quality of the German midfielder, saying (via Football.London):

"I love him. I think we all love him as a player as a person. There were two or three moments with how he attracts people and how he affects the play."

The Gunners return to action on Saturday, February 17 as they take on Burnley in a Premier League away clash.