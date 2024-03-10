Arsenal dealt massive injury blow as key player is spotted walking on crutches after Brentford win

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was spotted walking on crutches following their Premier League home clash against Brentford on Saturday, March 9.

The Gunners earned a hard-fought 2-1 win at home. After Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Yoane Wissa capitalized on an Aaron Ramsdale error to level things up in the injury time of the first half (45+4').

Kai Havertz, though, saved Ramsdale of his blushes, thumping in an 86th-minute header from a sumptuous Ben White delivery into the box. However, journalist Tom Canton reported that Martinelli needed assistance of crutches to walk to the dressing room after the Brentford win.

The Brazilian winger was not in the squad for the game and with several crucial matches coming up, his fitness issues could worry Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach confirmed ahead of the Brentford game that Martinelli had been dealing with an issue.

The 22-year-old winger has once again turned out to be a key player for the Gunners this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal, though, are currently atop the Premier League table courtesy of their win against Brentford. Arteta's side have 64 points from 28 points, one more than Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Kai Havertz thanks Arsenal supporters after Brentford winner

Kai Havertz has faced constant criticism since his reported €75 million summer move to Chelsea from Arsenal. The German, though, has turned the tide around in his favor, chipping in with some important goals.

Havertz once again proved his quality with the headed winner against Brentford. He thanked fans for their support after earning a crucial three points for his side, telling (via the Gunners' website):

“As a kid, I think you dream that you're going to have moments like this in your career and today I had something like this. [The supporters] made it very special to me and I'm very thankful to have this moment. Thank you to all of them.”

Havertz, since his summer move, has now made 38 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.