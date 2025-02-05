"Arsenal have done a lot of work on him" - Journalist names player Gunners are likely to sign instead of Alexander Isak

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has named the player that Arsenal are more likely to sign than Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. Ornstein claimed that RB Leipzig striker is a ‘far more realistic’ option for the Gunners in the summer than Isak.

The Gunners have been linked to a number of strikers in the past few months amid their struggles in the final third. They were linked with a move for Alexander Isak of late but were said to be put off by Newcastle’s valuation of £150 million for the Swede.

Speaking on The Athletic’s YouTube channel, David Ornstein said the chances of Arsenal signing Isak are very slim as Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with their striker. While he claimed that Benjamin Sesko’s signing is more likely, he said the Gunners are not the only team running for the Slovenian.

“I think Newcastle don’t have any intention of selling him,’’ David Ornstein said. ‘’The Saudi ownership have him at the heart of their plans, and that makes someone like Benjamin Sesko who is far more realistic.

“He’s not got as good a record so far as Isak, but he’s younger, he has huge potential and qualities. Arsenal have done a lot of work on him. They probably won’t be the only team in for him.”

Benjamin Sesko has been on Arsenal’s radar since last summer. Adding to the intrigue, journalist Ben Jacobs reported a few days ago that Sesko has given the north London club the green light.

Newcastle identify Alexander Isak replacement as Arsenal eye huge summer deal – Reports

Newcastle reportedly have their sights set on Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert should they be forced to sell their striker Alexander Isak in the summer. The Swede has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners are yet to strike a deal with the Magpies.

As per Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta is keen on signing Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams. However, Alexander Isak remains on Arsenal’s radar, and the club could revisit a potential transfer later this year. Newcastle, on the other hand, are determined to keep their striker, but they are reportedly preparing for a future after the Swede.

According to The Sun, Justin Kluivert has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle, and the club has been closely monitoring his progress over the last few weeks.

The Dutchman has been in red-hot form for the Cherries in the ongoing season, having scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances.

However, The Sun further added that Newcastle could face competition for Kluivert as Mikel Arteta's side have also been monitoring the player. Kluivert joined Bournemouth from Roma in 2022.

