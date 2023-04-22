Arsenal duo match 16-year-old record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during Southampton draw

Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka matched Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney's 16-year-old Premier League record during the Gunners' draw against Southampton on Friday, April 21.

Martinelli and Saka became the first duo since Ronaldo and Rooney aged 21 or under to record 20-plus goal involvements in a Premier League season.

The Gunners got off to a nightmarish start in their latest league game at the Emirates. Goals from Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott gave the Saints a 2-0 lead. Martinelli managed to pull one back in the 20th minute.

However, Duje Caleta-Car scored another in the second half. Late goals from Martin Odegaard and Saka helped Mikel Arteta's team salvage one point.

Martinelli has now scored 15 goals and has provided five assists in the Premier League this season. Saka, meanwhile, has scored 13 and has set up 11 in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals and provided eight assists, while Wayne Rooney grabbed 14 goals and provided 12 assists to help Manchester United win the Premier League title in the 2006-07 season.

Whether Martinelli and Saka can lead the Gunners to glory this season remains to be seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a part of the Manchester United team that went into several wars against the Gunners on the pitch during both his stints.

However, in his uncensored interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last year, the Portuguese superstar claimed he would be happy to see Mikel Arteta's side win the league this season.

Ronaldo said (via talkSPORT):

“Manchester United first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play, I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do.”

Arteta's side, however, no longer hold the healthy lead atop the Premier League table. While they do have a five-point lead over Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's team have played two games less.

