Arsenal and European giants lead race to sign PL midfielder in the summer - Reports

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Onana, who mainly plays as a defensive midfielder for Sean Dyche's Everton, has garnered the interest of top European clubs. As per FootballTransfers, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are the frontrunners in the race to get the Belgian midfielder's signature.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are aiming to bolster their midfield in the summer. On the other side, Newcastle United signed Anthony Gordon from the Toffees in January 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £45 million, and they are looking forward to securing another deal with the Merseyside club.

Amadou Onana joined Everton from LOSC Lille in 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £32 million. Since joining the Toffees, the Belgian midfielder has managed to become a crucial part of Sean Dyche's playing XI. Onana has made 69 appearances for Everton, bagging four goals and three assists.

Apart from Onana, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also become a top transfer target for several European clubs, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and more. However, the Red Devils are reportedly in pole position to sign the English defender.

Arsenal join the race to sign Dutch forward in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have reportedly joined the likes of Juventus and Milan in the race to sign Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Gazzetta Dello Sport.

According to the report, the Gunners are shortlisting candidates who can replace Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Moreover, they see Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee as a potential candidate for the role.

Bologna are currently fourth in Seria A, as they are likely to secure a UEFA Champions League position. In their decent run, the Dutch forward has played a major role, recording 11 goals and five assists in 32 games in Italian top-tier football.

However, the likes of Milan and Juventus are already interested in the Dutchman, who has also been a part of Bayern Munich. As per the aforementioned report, Bayern also have a buy-back clause for Zirkzee, which is unlikely to be activated.