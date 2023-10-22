Arsenal fans make feelings clear with chant at Stamford Bridge after David Raya errors against Chelsea

It was a night of drama at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal's David Raya saw his goalkeeping vulnerabilities put under the spotlight in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Chelsea, The goalkeeper's performance notably prompted some vocal disapproval from the Gunners faithful.

Staying between the sticks for their last five Premier League games, Raya has succeeded in edging out Aaron Ramsdale for the starting spot. Not just in domestic contests, the Spaniard has also worn the gloves for the North London side's two Champions League fixtures this season.

Mikel Arteta has been careful about dubbing either shot-stopper as his primary choice, but it's undeniable that Raya has been the go-to since he came to the Emirates. However, his evening in West London unfolded disturbingly.

The goalkeeper found himself hopelessly out of position when Mykhailo Mudryk's lobbed cross went over his outstretched hands, pushing the Blues' two goals ahead. As if queuing up for another blunder, Raya's poorly played pass was stolen by Cole Palmer and it might have been 3-0 if the goalkeeper hadn't kept the ball out.

These errors upset the Gooners during the game, and according to reports from the Daily Mirror (via Sport Bible), they chanted for Ramsdale, who has been sidelined. Ramsdale was slated to make the matchday squad but withdrew at the eleventh hour due to the birth of his son.

It took Declan Rice exploiting an error from Chelsea's Robert Sanchez to narrow the deficit, while Leandro Trossard secured the equalizer with a volley from point-blank range. These two goals were enough to help Arsenal take a point away from Stamford Bridge.

Gary Neville slams David Raya's poor showing for Arsenal

During his live commentary at the 2-2 standoff between Arsenal and Chelsea, football pundit Gary Neville highlighted David Raya's subpar outings (via Sky Sports):

"David Raya started his Arsenal career well but then he had a poor Champions League game [against Lens] followed by that first half against Manchester City. Now, this game. It's getting hot for him. He's got that look on his face like, 'help'.

"It's the toughest position to play and certainly when you're at one of the biggest clubs in the league, you're under the most amount of scrutiny - particularly if you're a goalkeeper."

The pundit went on to blame Arteta:

"Mikel Arteta has created that, let's be clear with the Ramsdale and Raya situation. It's unusual but he says it can work. I've never believed it could, and I believe we're seeing in front of our eyes the challenges that exists because now, there is going to be pressure."

As Arsenal set their sights on a crucial Champions League face-off against Sevilla this coming Tuesday, the choice of who will guard the net will be a major discussion. This comes as the scrutiny on David Raya is reaching a fever pitch, following his blunders against the Blues.