"Arsenal have been fooling everyone" - Twitter erupts as Manchester City move atop Premier League standings with statement 3-1 win

Manchester City triumphed in their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal with a 3-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15). The title rivals' clash lived up to its billing, sending Twitter into meltdown.

Mikel Arteta's men went close in the 22nd minute when Eddie Nketiah couldn't convert his header on City goalkeeper Ederson's goal. However, it was Pep Guardiola's side that took the lead in the 24th minute in a moment to forget for Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese right-back played a poor back pass to Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Kevin De Bruyne was alert and curled the ball superbly over the English shot-stopper to give his side the lead.

However, Eddie Nketiah spared Tomiyasu's blushes in the 38th minute when he went down under a challenge from Ederson. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately pointed to the spot as City players protested. Nevertheless, Bukayo Saka stepped up in the 41st minute and confidently dispatched past the Brazilian keeper' to level proceedings.

The second half was full of drama. Erling Haaland was dragged to the floor in the Gunners area by Gabriel Magalhaes in the 56th minute. A penalty was awarded. However, VAR intervened and deemed the City striker to have been offside. The hosts fans roared in celebration as if their team had scored a goal.

Arsenal had a golden opportunity to get themselves in front in the 66th minute when Nketiah did well to hold off Ake. He played the ball to Saka, who found Odegaard. The Gunners captain sent Tomiyasu flying down the right flank, but his cross just missed the advancing Nketiah.

However, City responded in the 68th minute when Jorginho was on hand to clear off the line following Manuel Akanji's shot. The two title rivals were battling for a winner.

It was the Cityzens who took the lead, and it was a magnificent finish by Jack Grealish in the 72nd minute. Guardiola's men broke, and Haaland played a quick pass to Ilkay Gundogan, who saw Grealish on the far left side. He made no mistake in finding the far corner via a slight deflection off Tomiyasu. Haaland sealed City's win eight minutes from time with a cool finish after some neat play from De Bruyne. The prolific striker took his tally to 32 goals for the season.

With the win, City have moved above Arsenal into top spot on goal difference. However, Arteta's side have a game in hand on their title rivals. Nevertheless, one fan suggests that the Gunners have 'fooled' the league following their slip-up against their title rivals:

"Arsenal have been fooling everyone."

Here's how others on Twitter reacted to Manchester City's win at the Emirates:

FT: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City.



1. Manchester City (51)

2. Arsenal* (51)

3. Manchester United (46)



FT: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City.
1. Manchester City (51)
2. Arsenal* (51)
3. Manchester United (46)
*game in hand

Tomiyasu after playing the back pass



Tomiyasu after playing the back pass

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Tomiyasu isn’t a football name. That name is use to act action movies but Arsenal decided to take him as a footballer. Kelvin De Bruyne let’s go Tomiyasu isn’t a football name. That name is use to act action movies but Arsenal decided to take him as a footballer. Kelvin De Bruyne let’s go 😂💥

Aaron @aaroncikaya Horrible error from Tomiyasu but that finish wasn’t easy at all. Great goal from KDB. Horrible error from Tomiyasu but that finish wasn’t easy at all. Great goal from KDB.

GlenAtherton @_glenatherton Hahahahaha love that from Saka, straight in the corner Ederson was pointing too Hahahahaha love that from Saka, straight in the corner Ederson was pointing too

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 🏻 Saka is the best RW in the world atm Saka is the best RW in the world atm 👍🏻

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson



Never a penalty haha Define: VAR levelling it up for the howler of an offside vs. Brentford.Never a penalty haha Define: VAR levelling it up for the howler of an offside vs. Brentford.Never a penalty haha 😂

Steven @StevenMcinerney I'm sorry that's never a fucking penalty. They are literally never, ever given. I'm sorry that's never a fucking penalty. They are literally never, ever given.

Ebe Casanova @Ebe4Eva It was deffo a penalty but I don’t think I’ve seen pens like that given It was deffo a penalty but I don’t think I’ve seen pens like that given

Premier League @premierleague



All square at Emirates Stadium after Bukayo Saka's penalty cancels out Kevin De Bruyne's opener



HALF-TIME Arsenal 1-1 Man City
All square at Emirates Stadium after Bukayo Saka's penalty cancels out Kevin De Bruyne's opener

Martin Warren @ccfcfan You have to admire that both teams in this (Arsenal v Man City) are not settling for a draw and want to win a game of football, really refreshing to see You have to admire that both teams in this (Arsenal v Man City) are not settling for a draw and want to win a game of football, really refreshing to see 👍

K. San @ayala10ng Please recall Balogun today. I have seen enough of Nketia. If Arteta fails to win the league, he should be fired. Please recall Balogun today. I have seen enough of Nketia. If Arteta fails to win the league, he should be fired.

BillsFanUK @BillsFanUK Haaland is a monster. Arsenal can't gift those first two goals Haaland is a monster. Arsenal can't gift those first two goals

🥷🏽 Barca 17-2-1 @Fxtchris_ City are just class man. As much of a fight Arsenal put up, City just shows why they’re champions. City are just class man. As much of a fight Arsenal put up, City just shows why they’re champions.

Breakfast served, thanks Arsenal
It was fun while it lasted.

It was fun while it lasted. Breakfast served, thanks Arsenal It was fun while it lasted.

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary The reality is that Arsenal have been fooling everyone including their own fans. The reality is that Arsenal have been fooling everyone including their own fans.

niran @TheOfficialFNG arteta at PL offices tomorrow to provide a further 17 pages of Man City FFP breaches arteta at PL offices tomorrow to provide a further 17 pages of Man City FFP breaches https://t.co/gOf8zmrpAN

mar😶‍🌫️ @tnchiyu FFP hurry up and charge man city now FFP hurry up and charge man city now https://t.co/9ld5ozf1kF

SJ @316simsim If anything tho this game has 100% made it clear who can't be starting for Arsenal next season in the Champions League especially If anything tho this game has 100% made it clear who can't be starting for Arsenal next season in the Champions League especially

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe Arsenal fans time for you to respect the Premier League Champions. Humble yourselfs Arsenal fans time for you to respect the Premier League Champions. Humble yourselfs

Arsenal manager Arteta justified decision to drop Ben White before Manchester City loss

Ben White was dropped to the bench by Arteta.

White has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, playing in a right-back role despite predominantly being a centre-back. He has featured 27 times across competitions, providing two assists and helping the side keep 14 clean sheets.

The English defender had started the Gunners' last two games. However, he had to settle for a place on the bench against City, as Arteta opted to start Tomiyasu. The Spanish coach justified his decision not to start White, claiming he needed to rotate. He told Amazon Prime Video before the loss:

"We have to rotate and put players in that can give us different things in games, attacking and defending. Enthusiasm, energy and looking forward to it. When we're kids, we want to be involved in these kind of games."

The decision came back to haunt Arteta, as Tomiyasu's wayward pass allowed De Bruyne to bag City's opener.

