Arsenal given massive boost as key player returns to training after long injury absence

Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost as striker Eddie Nketiah is back in training following a lengthy injury absence. The attacker has been out of action since the start of March with an ankle injury.

Nketiah deputized brilliantly in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus. He has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 34 matches so far this campaign.

While Jesus is back in action and has started getting among the goals, Nketiah's return should serve as a major boost for Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in their latest Premier League match. They hold a six point lead over Manchester City atop the league table, having played one game more than Pep Guardiola's team.

The North Londoners will next play West Ham United on April 16 in an away league clash. Whether Nketiah plays any part in that game remains to be seen.

Gary Neville is still adamant that Manchester City will edge Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Despite Arsenal's lead atop the league table, Manchester United legend Gary Neville is adamant that Manchester City will edge the Gunners and retain their status as the champions of England.

The former full-back recently told Sky Sports Podcast (via football.london):

"This game was absolutely wonderful and we’ve got six more weeks left of this [title race], I have thought all the way through that Man City would just edge it."

He added:

"I haven’t changed my opinion after today or even altered it slightly because I still think there will be points dropped from each side, but I think Arsenal will drop more points. Mikel Arteta will be proud of his players tonight. I would be proud of them. But he will also know they’ve got a hell of a period coming up."

The Gunners have a grueling set of fixtures coming up. They will need to be at the top of their game if Arteta's side are to win the league for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

