Arsenal given massive boost as star man returns to first-team training

Arsenal have received a major transfer boost as Gabriel Jesus has returned to first-team training and his knee injury wasn't serious.

Jesus was reportedly struggling with a knee injury ahead of the FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 7 and as a result, missed the game. However, his knee injury wasn't a serious one and the 26-year-old has returned to training, as Fabrizio Romano reported.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported £45 million fee. The Brazilian has since made 54 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists.

Jesus has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contributions on the pitch, though, can't be summarized by only the numbers as he plays a key role in the team's build-up play. He remains a key player for Mikel Arteta's side and his fitness update should be a massive boost for the team.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are set to take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Premier League on January 20. Arteta's team's title charge has taken a hit in recent times, having won just one of their last five league games. The Gunners are fourth in the table with 40 points from 20 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta has dismissed Arsenal's chances of signing a new striker

Arsenal have looked a bit light up front this season, having scored just 20 open-play goals in the Premier League. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored only 13 goals between them and Kai Havertz is yet to find a consistent rhythm.

While there are suggestions that Arteta should look to bolster his attack in January, the Spaniard recently told the media that it's not realistic at the moment. He told beIN Sports (via GOAL):

"At the moment it does not look realistic. What my job is, and what we have to do is improve our players and try to get better results with the players we have."

The Sun reported that the Gunners made a £21 million bid for Getafe's Borja Mayoral. The bid, however, has reportedly been rejected by the La Liga side as they want a fee of £39 million for the striker.