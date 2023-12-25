Arsenal identify 21-year-old midfielder as alternative to Douglas Luiz and Joao Palhinha: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to turn their attention to Brazil in search of a new midfielder, with Sao Paulo star Pablo Maia in their sights. The Gunners are willing to sign the Brazilian midfielder, who is seen as more attainable than their other targets.

Mikel Arteta has worked closely with director Edu Gaspar since his arrival at the club to find creative solutions in player recruitment. The club needs defensive midfield cover ahead of the second half of the season, and Aston Villa are unlikely to sell their main target, Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal are now looking at an alternative option in 21-year-old Sao Paulo man Pablo Maia, who came into prominence this season, as per Tribal Football. The defensive midfielder featured 32 times for his club in the league, scoring four goals as they finished 11th.

Sao Paulo have already sold one youngster, Lucas Beraldo, to PSG for €20 million this month and would expect Maia to command a bigger fee. The Gunners would, however, be content with paying for the young midfielder, especially as their principal targets would cost a lot more.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny from next week due to their participation in the AFCON with their respective countries. This would leave them with just Declan Rice and Jorginho as their defensive midfielders, something Arteta will be keen to avoid.

João Palhinha is another option being looked at by Arsenal, but his new contract with Fulham complicates matters further for both sides. The Gunners, who are historically not heavy winter spenders, will not be keen to match or better the £80 million fee Bayern Munich agreed to pay for him in the summer.

Arsenal looking to lead Premier League into new year for second successive season

Following a series of impressive showings, Arsenal are top of the Premier League standings one match from the midway point of the season. The Gunners have picked up 40 points from their first 18 matches and lead Liverpool by just a point.

Mikel Arteta's side found themselves in a similar position last season, as they had a comfortable cushion over the chasing pack halfway through the season. Their title push later fell apart in the closing weeks of the campaign as injuries wrecked their chances.

The Gunners will face West Ham United in their final match of the year on Boxing Day, knowing a win will keep them on top heading into the new year. They look more mature than they did last season and will try to beat Manchester City to the title this time.