Arsenal interested in signing €20 million-rated Brazilian defender tracked by Liverpool: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in battling Liverpool over the signature of Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo in the January transfer window. The Gunners are keen on signing the young defender, who is believed to have caught the eyes of multiple clubs in Europe since his emergence.

Lucas Beraldo is considered as one of the finest young defenders outside of Europe due to his quality on the ball and ability in defending. The Brazil U-20 international enjoyed a breakout season with Sao Paulo, making 24 league appearances as they finished 11th in Serie A.

Sao Paulo have already received an offer for the 20-year-old star from Zenit St Petersburg, which they reportedly turned down immediately. The Russian side sent a bid of €18 million, which was considered to be insufficient for them to sell Beraldo.

As per Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Arsenal want Beraldo to join their squad in January, with Sao Paulo resigned to losing him before the start of their season. Mikel Arteta's side will face competition from Liverpool and Leicester City for the signing of the youngster in the transfer window.

Sao Paulo are expected to accept around €20 million to sell the young defender in January, and the Foxes are prepared to pay up. The youngster will, however, prioritise a move to a top Premier League side, opening the door for one of Arsenal or Liverpool.

Arsenal and Liverpool both have need for a new central defender as injuries have ravaged their respective squads. The Gunners have lost Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury, leaving them short of cover at the back.

The Reds lost Joel Matip to an ACL injury a while back, leaving them with only three fit senior central defenders. With their title hunt going very well, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of his side falling apart due to this problem, and will want to take steps to avoid it.

Arsenal, Liverpool flying high in PL

As Arsenal sit atop the Premier League standings, Liverpool are in second place after 17 matches. Both sides have been the most consistent this season and are rightly occupying the top spots.

Only one point separates the Gunners from the Reds in the league table, and both sides are set for a huge clash on December 23.

Klopp's side have failed to win any of their last two games across all competitions, losing 2-1 to Union Saint Gilloise and drawing 0-0 against Manchester United. The Gunners will look to compound their misery in their meeting, and it will make for great viewing.