Arsenal keen on signing Barcelona star valued at €30 million - Reports

According to El Nacional, Arsenal are keen on adding Barcelona's Ferran Torres to their ranks. The Gunners have identified Torres as the ideal attacker to deputize for the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus and are willing to sign him for €30m this summer.

Since joining Barcelona for an eyebrow-raising fee of €55m back in January 2022, the Spanish winger has failed to cement his position in Barcelona's first team. In the one-and-a-half year he has spent at the club, which saw him make 71 appearances, Torres has managed an underwhelming 14 goals and 9 assists.

Ousmane Dembele's surprise departure to Paris Saint-Germain does provide the 23-year-old with an opportunity to prove his worth to Xavi, who has publicly expressed support for the youngster on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, with Raphinha, Ansu Fati and La Masia graduate Abde Ezzalzouli competing for a position on the wing, Torres could find opportunities hard to come by.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been busy in the transfer market so far. The North London outfit have already spent €232m on signings so far, acquiring the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for big bucks. Nevertheless, the summer transfer window seems to be far from over for Mikel Arteta, with multiple rumors still surfacing.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to secure a cover for their primary number nine, Gabriel Jesus, owing to his consistent injury problems. Ever since switching Manchester City's blue for Arsenal's red last summer, the Brazillian forward has struggled with his fitness, spending a cumulative 99 days on the treatment table last season.

Jesus is currently out with an injury as well and recently underwent knee surgery. Arsenal are seemingly keen on offloading Folarin Balogun, who took centre stage in Ligue 1 last season by scoring 21 goals for Stade Reims, to bring in some much-needed cash. Consequently, the Gunners are in search of someone like Barcelona's Ferran Torres to provide cover in the attacking positions.

Arsenal recently outclassed Barcelona in a pre-season friendly

Barcelona kicked off their pre-season tour in the United States by facing Mikel Arteta's team on July 27. While many expected the Blaugrana to thump the Gunners, Arteta's men had other plans.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Barcelona in the seventh minute, but Arsenal were quick to reply with a goal through Bukayo Saka just six minutes later.

With the help of Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira and a brilliant Leandro Trossard brace, the Gunners were able to flip the narrative, finishing the match as 5-3 winners.