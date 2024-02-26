Arsenal keen on signing Brighton star in the summer to bolster squad - Reports

Arsenal are keen on signing Brighton star Evan Ferguson in the summer to bolster their attack, according to reports from Spanish media outlet Todofichajes.

The Irishman moved to Brighton in January 2021 from the Irish side Bohemian FC. Initially assigned to the Under-23 squad, he made the jump to the senior team in the 2021-22 season, making his debut in the EFL Cup against Cardiff in August 2021.

He has since made 60 appearances for Brighton, scoring 16 and assisting six. This season, he has six goals and two assists in 31 games, with the highlight being his incredible hattrick against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperately looking to sign a new, established striker who can help them become more consistent in the goal-scoring department. They seem to have hit an anomalous goalscoring jackpot recently, having scored 25 goals in their last six Premier League games. However, only one of those goals came from their striker, Gabriel Jesus.

The creativity of Gunners superstars Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard could be harnessed efficiently if they had a striker capable of link-up play and strong in the air.

At just 19, Ferguson stands at 1.83 m and has proven his quality in the Premier League with an impressive Brighton and Hove Albion side. His contract runs till 2029, which could make it really tricky for Arsenal to secure his services.

Arsenal actively scouting Besiktas wonderkid amidst interest from top European clubs

Arsenal were among the clubs that sent scouts to watch Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy in their game against Istanbulspor in the Super Lig.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene with his debut top-flight goal last December and has become an important player for the Turkish giants already. He has already bagged ten goals and an assist in 23 games this season.

Kilicsoy has been on fire lately, having scored nine goals in his last 10 games. Against Istanbulspor, he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and seemingly impressed Arsenal scouts with his attacking force throughout the game.

The Turkish forward is contracted to the Black Eagles till 2028, with the club unwilling to sell him unless an astronomical offer is on the table.

However, with top European clubs already showcasing a great interest in the player's services, Kilicsoy could be making a move away from the Vodafone Stadium in the summer.