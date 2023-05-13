Arsenal keen on signing Premier League star who was close to joining Tottenham twice - Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Football Insider. The Gunners are reportedly putting together a contract offer for the Ivory Coast international.

Zaha has been a long-term target of Arsenal as well as their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who almost signed him twice under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Ivorian forward has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, as per the aforementioned outlet, indicating competition to secure his services.

Zaha's contract is set to expire this summer. The Ivory Coast international is reportedly keen on moving to another club in search of a new challenge. Palace have offered a £200k-per-week deal that would run for the next four years to the winger.

However, he is very likely to leave the club this summer and search for new suitors, according to Football Insider. Zaha has registered 26 Premier League appearances for Palace this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

With the Gunners looking to strengthen their squad for the 2023-24 campaign, the Ivory Coast international's services could come in handy.

Arsenal have had arguably one of their greatest campaigns in the Premier League in a long time under manager Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners are currently second in the standings amidst a heated title race against league leaders Manchester City. The north London outfit are one point behind the reigning English champions.

"This is the crucial one" - Mikel Arteta speaks on Premier League title race ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (14 May). With only three games left to go this season, the Gunners will almost certainly require a win against the Seagulls if they want to beat City to the title.

Mikel Arteta on how the Arsenal squad are dealing with the pressure of the title race. "What they have to do is KEEP DIGGING!"Mikel Arteta on how the Arsenal squad are dealing with the pressure of the title race. "What they have to do is KEEP DIGGING!" 💪Mikel Arteta on how the Arsenal squad are dealing with the pressure of the title race. https://t.co/QtWAOpe6hq

Ahead of an important fixture against Roberto de Zerbi's men, Arteta was asked whether his players still believe they can lift the trophy this term. The Spanish manager said (via the club's official website):

"That’s what we’re here for. It starts on Sunday again, there’s three games to go, this is the crucial one and right now we want to beat them and elevate our hopes and enthusiasm to keep going because everything is still to play for."

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win their first league title since the iconic 2003-04 campaign when they were unbeaten the entire season under Arsene Wenger.

