Arsenal legend Ian Wright sends 3-word message to Lauren James as Chelsea women’s superstar shows off stylish attire on birthday

Retired Arsenal striker Ian Wright recently took to social media to wish Chelsea women's star Lauren James as she marked her 22nd birthday on September 29 in stylish fashion. He added a comment to an Instagram post showing pictures of the attacker and her friends on a night out for her birthday celebrations.

Chelsea ace James turned 22 just before the commencement of the 2023-24 season and showed her fashionable side. She sported a yellow and black look with a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of black leather pants. She complemented her look for the outing with a pair of black and yellow sneakers.

From the pictures, it was evident that James was at the outing with brother and Chelsea captain Reece James, along with a number of her Chelsea teammates. Defender Kadeisha Buchanan and strikers Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr were present as well, as was Brighton women's player Poppy Pattinson.

Lauren James looked so stylish that her pictures were shared by the Footballer Fits Instagram account, one which posts only well-dressed stars' photographs. Arsenal great Ian Wright was among the people who commented on the post. The former striker's post was to appreciate Lauren for her sense of fashion.

"Big gyal pics 😍😍😍😍😍."

Lauren James walked the talk days later as she scored Chelsea's second goal in the 2-1 WSL win over Tottenham Ladies. The 22-year-old was named the PFA's Young Player of the Season in 2022-23 as well.

Chelsea, Arsenal off to different starts to WSL season

Chelsea and Arsenal enter every season in England as the favorites to win, but the Blues have had the upper hand recently. They have won the league in each of the last four seasons.

Arsenal could not secure a win in the first match of the 2023-24 season as Liverpool defeated them in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Emirates. Chelsea, on the other hand, eased to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL at Stamford Bridge.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Manchester United, Lauren James has become one of the team's driving forces, when fit. The young forward will be hopeful of the Chelsea women picking up another league crown this season, as well as the elusive UEFA Women's Champions League.

In English women's football, Chelsea are the most-feared and most respected side. Arsenal will come in at a close second.