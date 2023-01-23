Arsenal legend Ian Wright sent into delirium after Eddie Nketiah's stoppage-time winner against Manchester United (WATCH)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright thoroughly enjoyed his former club's 3-2 come-from-behind win against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 17th minute of the game. Eddie Nketiah equalized for the Gunners in the 23rd minute. The youngster headed home after a well-constructed team move from Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka gave the league leaders the advantage with his shot from well outside the box in the 53rd minute of the match. While Saka's effort was brilliant, David De Gea, perhaps, should have reacted better.

Lisandro Martinez equalized soon after in the 59th minute to score his first goal for the club. As it looked like the game might end all square, Eddie Nketiah struck again in the 90th minute of the match to cap off a magnificent win for his team. Mikel Arteta's team collected three crucial points from the match.

The win sent Arsenal legend Ian Wright to the delerium. Watch his reaction after Nketiah's winner:

Manchester United, meanwhile, slid down to the fourth spot in the Premier League table after the defeat. They currently have 39 points after 20 games. Erik ten Hag's team are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Eddie Nketiah after win against Manchester United

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

When Gabriel Jesus was forced to have surgery after sustaining an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Arsenal fans panicked as they were unsure of how youngster Eddie Nketiah would play as the team's main striker.

Nketiah, however, has exceeded all expectations. He has been simply phenomenal so far. Nketiah bagged a brace against Manchester United as well, scoring the equalizer and the winner.

Speaking about his incredible form, Arteta said after the game (via the Gunners' official website):

"What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team. Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way."

The Gunners will return to action on January 26 as they take on Manchester City in an away clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes