Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Mikel Arteta's decision to get rid of 2 key stars was 'vital' to the club's transformation

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has lauded Mikel Arteta for offloading Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The pundit believes it was a pivotal moment in the Spaniard's reign at the Emirates.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January 2022 after he was stripped of his captaincy under Arteta due to disciplinary issues. The Gabonese forward's contract was terminated before he joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Ozil, who retired last summer, slowly faded out of the picture at Arsenal under Arteta after the pandemic and left the club in January 2021. The German attacker was reportedly exiled from the first team after refusing to take a pay cut.

Parlour believes Arteta's decision to get rid of Ozil and Aubameyang paved the way for the team he's sculpted today. He told Football365:

“I look back to Arteta’s decision to get rid of Aubameyang and Ozil and that was vital to what Arsenal are doing now. It was brave to do what he did, a tough decision. Guys like Aubameyang and Ozil would have been very powerful voices in the dressing room, I should imagine, but he set his stall out."

"He knew the young players would have been looking up the experienced guys and if they were not following the rules, what chance would Arteta have with that?"

Parlour praised Arteta for taking charge at the club like earlier times, saying:

"When I was a player, the manager dictated everything, but now it is the players who are in control of a lot more and that makes it difficult for the guy calling the shots from the touchline."

"The players are all on big money, long contracts, their families are happy where they are and it’s not easy to get rid of a player these days, but it has worked for Arteta after he got Aubameyang and Ozil out of the club."

The Gunners will next face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

"He demands so much from them every week" - Ray Parlour praises 'young' and 'hungry'Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta

While speaking to Football365, Ray Parlour lavished praise on Arteta's current squad and their exploits this season.

Arsenal have been in exceptional form under the Spaniard this season. The Gunners have scored 88 goals and conceded just 28 in the Premier League this campaign, recording 26 wins, five draws, and five losses.

The north Londoners are currently atop the league table, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Regardless of the outcome of this season's title race, Parlour believes Arsenal's current squad will be at the top of their game under Arteta for the next five years.

He said:

“Now you look at the team he has and they are young, hungry and he demands so much from them every week. He knows they are going to put the energy in and try their best, whereas in years gone by, some players would throw the towel in at Arsenal."

He added:

“Even if they don’t win the league this season, Arteta has a young squad who are growing and the key part will be making sure he keeps all his best players, which isn’t always easy.

"With the age of the team, they could be up there for the next four or five years if they stick together.”

The Gunners also competed for the title last season but ended up losing it to Manchester City by five points.