Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Didi Hamann predicts winner of the Premier League this season

Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season. He believes that the Jurgen Klopp factor will see them beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the top of the table.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann admitted that Manchester City have a good run-in and Arsenal have done well this season. However, he has backed the Reds to win, as the players would be motivated to give Klopp a proper send-off. He said:

"I still fancy [Liverpool] because there was nothing wrong with their play [against Manchester United]. Obviously, they should have won the game. Then again, I'm not sure about the penalty that was given for Liverpool.

"If you look at the run-in, City probably fancy their chances as well, but then again, you can't rule Arsenal out. But I just think that the Klopp factor, that everybody wants to send him off with a perfect farewell, hopefully with three trophies, it may lead towards the Liverpool Premier League win."

The Reds are second in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Arsenal. Manchester City are a point behind in third after 31 matches.

Jurgen Klopp upbeat despite Liverpool's draw to Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp admitted that they should have won the match at Old Trafford against Manchester United. He believes they should have done better in the first half, but he still looks at it as a point gained rather than two dropped.

He said in his post-game interview:

"We should have had other goals in the first half already. No shots in the first half and 1-0 is the lowest we could expect. As far as I'm concerned, we have one point more than we did before. They put an extra shift in, that is how it is.

"We will face that again against Everton. A fully-deserved equaliser. I'm not angry at all with the boys, but in the game, I'm not just going to let things happen. We dropped too deep. There were plenty of situations where we could have defended the ball. You need to be proactive. We are in the race and I am absolutely fine with it."

All three clubs are still active in the European competitions too. Arsenal and Manchester City are in the UEFA Champions League while Klopp's men are in the Europa League.

Poll : Can Liverpool win the Premier League this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion