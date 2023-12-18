Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Jose Mourinho makes bold claim on 2023-24 Premier League title race

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes Manchester City are slight favorites over Liverpool to win the Premier League this year.

The Cityzens have been struggling of late, having won just one of their last six fixtures in the English top flight. This poor run of form has seen Pep Guardiola's men slip to fourth in the standings and find themselves five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Most recently, Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Eagles scored in the 76th minute before finding a late equaliser through a Michael Olise spot-kick (90+5') in injury time to ultimately play out a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are second in the league after enduring a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday (December 17). Despite managing 34 attempts and keeping 69% possession, the Merseysiders were unable to find a route past Andre Onana.

Resultantly, Jurgen Klopp's side have moved down the standings to second place but are only a point behind the Gunners. Providing his predictions for the title race on The Obi One Podcast, Mourinho said (via CFCPys):

“I would say Manchester City 51%, Liverpool 49%. Arsenal? Nah."

The AS Roma boss surprisingly believes that the north Londoners are not in with a shout to win the Premier League this year. Mikel Arteta's side are top of the standings and will look to finish there after losing out to Manchester City last year.

The Gunners spent 248 days on top of the table and eventually finished five points short of last season's treble winners.

Jamie Carragher provides opinion on Liverpool's Premier League title hopes

Jamie Carragher (via Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that his former side will not win the Premier League this year despite a fast start to the 2023/24 season. As per the ex-defender, the Reds will be primarily looking to get back into the UEFA Champions League.

Last season, the Merseysiders finished fifth in the English top flight, four points behind Newcastle United, who occupied the final Champions League berth. Providing his opinion on Liverpool's title hopes, Carragher told Sky Sports (via TeamTalk):

“I think it’s like Liverpool are playing a season ahead of schedule, ahead of where they should be. I think the feeling was that they wanted to make it back into the Champions League for this season and then get back up there."

"I don’t think they will win the league, not this year. I think they’ve had good luck so far."

Up next for Jurgen Klopp and Co. in the Premier League is an important clash at Anfield against Arsenal on Saturday (December 23). Before that, the Merseyside outfit will face West Ham on Wednesday for a Carabao Cup quarter-final draw (December 20).