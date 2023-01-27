Arsenal name new signing Jakub Kiwior in squad for FA Cup game against Man City, but 22-year-old attacker misses out

Arsenal have named new signing Jakub Kiwior in their squad for their FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday (January 27). However, Emile Smith Rowe has not made the trip to the Etihad.

The Gunners face title rivals City in the FA Cup fourth round, with both sides eager to make a statement against the other. Mikel Arteta's squad has been announced for the game.

Kiwior, 22, joined Arsenal from Spezia this week for £20 million, and he could be in line to make his debut for the club. The Polish defender is part of the squad that have traveled up north.

However, Smith Rowe, 22, has not joined his teammates, as he has suffered a thigh injury. He has only just recovered from a groin issue that has seen him miss four months of action.

His latest injury setback came in training but is not considered too serious, per the Evening Standard. Arsenal's squad is a strong one and will look to become the first team to knock a Pep Guardiola side out of the fourth round of a domestic cup. The Gunners haven't beaten Manchester City at the Etihad since 2015.

Arteta's squad for the FA Cup tie is as follows:

GK: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

DEF: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kiwior, Kieran Tierney

MID: Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira

ATT: Gabriel Martinelli, Marquinhos, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah.

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expects Arsenal to come off the boil

Hasselbaink has predicted the Gunners to falter.

Arsenal have been the in-form Premier League team this season, and Manchester City have struggled to keep pace with them. Arteta's team have won 16, drawn two and lost one of their 19 league games. Meanwhile, Guardiola's side are second in the league and have won 14, drawn three, and lost three of 20 games.

Many have expected the Gunners to drop in form, but they have steamrolled their way through so far. Their 3-2 win over Manchester United last weekend has almost certainly made them favourites to win the Premier League.

However, Hasselbaink reckons the Gunners could have a rough spell at some stage. The former Blues striker told The Sun:

“Arsenal are doing so well, and they keep on surprising me. They’re doing great and playing really good football, but I do think they’re going to have a bad time of maybe two or three losses, and then we’ll see how they react."

He added:

"My favourites are still Manchester City, but I’m getting closer and closer to saying that perhaps it is going to be Arsenal’s year.”

Although the Gunners' clash with City is in the FA Cup, it may go a long way in proving their title credentials. The two sides meet in the league on February 15 at the Etihad. The reverse fixture is on April 26 at the Emirates.

