Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli backs his team to bounce back after 'frustrating' loss to Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli has backed his Arsenal teammates to bounce back after their Premier League defeat to Manchester City at home on February 15. The Brazilian believes there are a lot of matches left and they have enough time to regain the top spot.

Arsenal lost 3-1 at home to Manchester City and lost their top spot for the time being. They are only behind on goal difference but have a game in hand and can go three points clear if they win it.

Arsenal @Arsenal "The atmosphere right from the beginning was electric - the supporters drove the team."



Speaking to the media after the loss, Martinelli claimed that it was frustrating to lose at home to Manchester City. He still believes that they can bounce back and said:

"It's very frustrating, very disappointing. We wanted to win the game. But there are still a lot of games to play. We know our strengths and we will bounce back. I think we need to stick together. We are going to fight until the end. We are going to bounce back."

He added:

"We know our team; we know our qualities and we are going to stick together. We are a family, and we are going to fight until the end. Of course, in a game like this, the team that makes less mistakes are going to win the game but I think we deserved a better result."

Arsenal star wants to shift focus away from Manchester City loss

Gabriel Martinelli wants his side to swiftly move away from the Manchester City loss and focus on the next match. Arsenal face their former manager Unai Emery away from home this week when they travel to face Aston Villa.

Arsenal @Arsenal Heads up and onto the next. Heads up and onto the next. https://t.co/uejk9vwUH0

Martinelli wants the Gunners to use the game to get back to winning ways and said:

"We need to look for the next game now. We lost the game, but we are Arsenal. We know how big we are and our qualities. We go to the next game to win and try to beat Villa. There are still many games to go."

He added:

"We know our qualities and we are going to stick together, and try to improve for the next games. For sure, it is going to be tough games (at Villa and then Leicester). But we are ready. We know our team and we go for it."

Arsenal are winless in their last three Premier League games and have picked up just one point.

