Arsenal set to face competition from European giants for transfer of £43m-rated striker - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TBR Football). The Gunners will face competition from AC Milan for the Slovenian's signature.

Kai Havertz has been in great form as a center-forward for the Gunners this season, contributing 12 goals in the league. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's current No. 9, has netted eight times across competitions this term and has suffered spells on the sidelines due to injuries.

Mikel Arteta is still in the market for a striker this summer as he looks to reinforce his title-challenging squad. The Gunners have been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney, Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, and Sesko as well.

Sesko has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Leipzig this season. His exploits in the Bundesliga have led to reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and AC Milan.

The 20-year-old forward has a release clause in his contract worth £43 million that's set to become active in the summer and AC Milan are willing to trigger it, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TBR Football).

Sesko is reportedly enticed by a potential move to the Serie A side as well and Arsenal will have to ramp up their efforts to secure his services. However, the Gunners are looking at other options as well, including Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal set asking price for striker in preparation of summer sale - Reports

Arsenal are prepared to offload striker Eddie Nketiah this summer as they look to reinforce their options up front, according to 90Min. The Gunners are ready to sell the English forward, who has three years left on his contract, for anywhere between £30 million to £35 million.

Nketiah has managed 37 appearances in all competitions under Arteta this season, contributing six goals and three assists. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to break into the starting XI ahead of Havertz and Jesus, starting just 13 games this campaign.

Newly promoted side Ipswich Town have been linked with Nkeitah over a potential move but he prefers a move to an established Premier League side to avoid the risk of relegation.

Nkeitah joined Arsenal's youth set-up from Chelsea's academy in the summer of 2015. The England international earned his first-team promotion in January 2019. He has won two Community Shields and one FA Cup with the Gunners.

Nketiah has registered 168 appearances for the north Londoners, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists.