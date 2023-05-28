Arsenal sporting director Edu explains why the Gunners did not 'bottle' the Premier League title

Arsenal sporting director Edu has rubbished claims that the Gunners bottled the Premier League title this season.

In arguably one of their best campaigns in nearly two decades, the North London outfit dominated the No.1 spot in the standings for the majority of this season. Mikel Arteta's side were in excellent form, managing to keep reigning champions Manchester City in second place for the better part of the campaign.

However, a slump in form saw them lose traction in the title race, allowing the Cityzens to regain their throne.

While many claim that the Gunners bottled the league this term, Edu seems to believe otherwise. The Arsenal sporting director was asked about these accusations in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

He said (as quoted by Football London):

“I think it needs a little more elaborate analysis. My role makes me need to understand the season as a whole. Perhaps in these last five games, we had a drop in performance, which was sustaining us to fight for the title and be fighting for the title was really the consistency of performance. From the moment we had this drop in performance, we have to understand why. This is already well understood by us."

Edu added:

“Saying Arsenal ‘bottled’ is a word I wouldn’t use, we created our own frustration. Nobody expected us to fight for the title. You being frustrated about not winning the title is a change of mind. It could even be considered, let’s say, positive, considering times ago. In the past, we celebrated the fourth place, the third. Today, we are frustrated with the second."

The Gunners will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League encounter of the 2022/23 campaign on Sunday (28 May).

"We cannot forget" - Edu emphasizes importance of securing Champions League spots after Arsenal lose Premeir League title race

Edu has praised his side for securing a top-four finish this season and a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League. The last time the Gunners featured in the tournament was in 2017 when they were brutally knocked out (10-2 on aggregate) by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Edu has emphasized the importance of such an achievement and what it means to be back competing with Europe's elite. He said in the aforementioned interview with ESPN Brazil:

"It makes me think about some things, that the path we are tracing at the club is being positive. We cannot forget, we are in the Premier League, coming from a club that had not entered the Champions League for seven years, fighting with the clubs we’re fighting, potential clubs from historic gaming powerhouses and financial powerhouses, too, and now putting Arsenal where they need to be.”

Arsenal are currently second in the standings, eight points behind league leaders and champions Manchester City. Arteta's side have garnered a massive 81 points in 37 games with the youngest (average age) squad in the league.

