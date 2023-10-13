Arsenal star given chance to change national team by manager despite getting call-up for England squad

The tug-of-war for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah continues as Ghana manager Chris Hughton has boldly kept the door ajar for the player to switch national allegiances. The 24-year-old has donned the England jersey in the youth circuit and stands as the record goalscorer for the England Under-21s.

However, Hughton has not relinquished his aspiration of seeing Nketiah don the Black Stars kit. The development comes even as Nketiah finds himself on the cusp of his senior England debut, slated to happen in the imminent matches against Australia and Italy.

Hailing from a lineage with Ghanaian roots with dual eligibility, Nketiah is widely considered a high-value asset for the future, and it's evident why Hughton wants him. Since rejoining Arsenal from his loan spell at Leeds in January 2020, the forward has scored 31 goals in 121 appearances.

Hughton said (via Mirror):

“Some players are very definite about what they want. Some are not so sure and some want to see how things develop. I think that’s been the case with Eddie. We would never say never on him switching to Ghana. But it’s always down to what the player wants.”

According to a recent report by The Sun, Nketiah remains squarely on Hughton's scouting radar. Notably, the chance for an international switch hasn't been nixed, even if the 24-year-old takes the field against Australia this Friday.

Due to current FIFA regulations, players are allowed to change their international affiliations, provided they haven't participated in a competitive senior fixture for their current nation. This means the clock is ticking for Hughton and Ghana.

If Nketiah features in England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy next Tuesday, his options will unequivocally narrow down to the Three Lions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta impressed as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's training levels 'surge'

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has delivered a training performance that's left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thoroughly impressed. Pegged as the Gunners' first-choice shot-stopper at the start of the season, Ramsdale found himself making way for David Raya to guard the net in the Premier League and European competitions.

Far from deterred, the 25-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper has taken this as a catalyst, elevating his game to new heights in training sessions. According to The Athletic (via TBR Football), Raya's presence in the lineup seems to have pushed Ramsdale to make a compelling case for his return to the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta, along with Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, couldn't be happier with the development. Both see Ramsdale as 'excellent', following the 'surge' in his training levels. It is uncertain if Ramsdale's training ground exploits will earn him a ticket back to the starting lineup, or if Raya will continue to command the posts for the Gunners.