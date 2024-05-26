Arsenal star unwilling to join Premier League side this summer despite his lack of game time: Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is not looking to move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United despite falling in the pecking order at the Emirates. The England international was reported to have agreed to join the Magpies, but reports have emerged showing that those claims were untrue.

Ramsdale moved to the Emirates in 2021 after spending time at Sheffield United and quickly became a fan favorite for his quality showings between the sticks. He displaced Bernd Leno as the club's first-choice goalkeeper within weeks of his arrival and kept the position until this season.

Mikel Arteta's side signed David Raya from Brentford in a transfer that has proven to be a masterstroke, with the Spaniard winning the league's Golden Glove. His arrival brought about consequences for Ramsdale, who made only 11 appearances for the side across all competitions this season.

Ramsdale was wanted by multiple Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, but the Magpies were more serious with their pursuit. Football Insider now reports that the 26-year-old is unwilling to move to St. James' Park this summer.

The Englishman is not thrilled by the option of playing second-fiddle to England teammate Nick Pope at Eddie Howe's side and is not willing to move there, as a result. Ramsdale is only interested in leaving Arsenal for a club where he will have guaranteed minutes.

The former Bournemouth man will likely be on the plane to the Euros with the Three Lions, where he will be their third-choice goalkeeper. He will look to resolve his future after the tournament, as he will not be contented with a place on the bench.

Arsenal star set for contract talks after loan spell - Reports

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is set to hold talks with the club over a new deal after spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Real Sociedad. The Scotland international will return to the Emirates after his loan spell in Spain.

Tierney made 27 appearances for the Basque club, helping them secure a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. The 26-year-old also earned a place in the Scotland squad for this summer's Euros in Germany after impressing at San Sebastian.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the left-back, whose contract is due to expire in 2026, will not be allowed to leave the club for free. Arsenal will look to discuss a new deal with him or consider offers from outside for him. The former Celtic defender will be hopeful of reviving his career at North London after a strong loan spell.