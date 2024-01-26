Arsenal have strong interest in signing 28-year-old Saudi Pro League superstar: Reports

Arsenal reportedly have a strong interest in signing Al-Hilal central midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid rumors linking him with a move to Juventus.

According to Italian publication Tutto Juve, the Gunners are willing to put forth a better offer as compared to Juventus, should the player become available.

The 28-year-old midfielder moved to the Saudi Pro League only last summer for a reported €40 million, putting an end to his eight-year spell at Lazio. He has made 22 appearances across competitions for Al Hilal this season, bagging nine goals and five assists.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking for midfield reinforcements due to Thomas Partey's concerns with fitness. The Ghana international has appeared just four times in the Premier League this season and remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Arsenal are still looking for a player to occupy the number-eight position, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard considered sure-shot starters in midfield. Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, and Rice have all played the left-sided attacking midfield role this campaign.

Milinkovic-Savic can also play the holding midfield position, allowing Rice to venture further forward. A move to the Emirates would earn the Serbian a chance to play in the Premier League.

The Gunners are in a position to compete for the league title this year, sitting third and five points behind leaders Liverpool. They've also qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Porto.

Declan Rice opens up about Arsenal's training camp in Dubai

Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice opened up about the positives of the north London outfit's winter training camp in Dubai. Before jetting out in mid-January the Gunners had failed to register a victory in four matches across competitions, where they scored just twice.

However, upon returning, Mikel Arteta's side completed a resounding 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 20. Rice said (via the club's official website):

"I think the key is bonding like we’ve just experienced out in Dubai. It’s important to go out for dinners as a team and to put in the time to really get to know each other."

Rice has been a standout since moving to the Emirates from West Ham United for a reported €116.6 million last summer. He's made 30 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and assists each.

Expect the England international to start his club's next league match against Nottingham Forest on January 30.