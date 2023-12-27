Arsenal summer signing David Raya opens up on his relationship with teammate Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya insists that he has a good relationship with teammate Aaron Ramsdale. The Spanish shot-stopper said the pair push each other in training every day.

Raya joined the Gunners on loan in the summer transfer window from Brentford. The Spain international has replaced Ramsdale as the club's main man between the sticks.

He has registered 13 Premier League and five UEFA Champions League appearances this season, keeping eight clean sheets. Meanwhile, the English keeper has only featured five times in the English top tier, once in Europe one once in the EFL Cup, keeping three clean sheets.

Raya insists that their competition remains healthy and that it has not affected their relationship. He said (per the club's official website):

“It’s a big thing when another goalie comes to a club. Aaron had a magnificent season last year so I’m just here to help the team to win the games when the gaffer puts me in."

Raya added:

“My relationship with Aaron is really good. We’re teammates and try to make each other better in every single session. We don’t try to hear what the outside world is saying, just focus on the team."

Ramsdale played a crucial role in Arsenal's valiant title effort against Manchester City last season. The England international played every single minute of his side's Premier League action last term, maintaining 14 clean sheets.

"We have to be very aware" - David Raya previews Arsenal's upcoming fixture against West Ham

Arsenal are set to face West Ham United in the Premier League next at the Emirates on Thursday night, December 28. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Raya was asked about his opinions on his opponents.

The Spanish goalkeeper heaped praise on the Hammers and their attacking prowess, saying:

“West Ham are a great team that can hurt you in many ways, especially on fast attacks and counter-attacks, so we have to be very aware of their strengths. We just have to play our game and focus more on ourselves and what we can do to win the game.

Raya added:

“We played them in the cup as well so we know what to expect. In this league, every game is tough. Anybody can beat anybody so it’s going to be a tough match, as every game is in the Premier League.”

Arsenal last encountered West Ham in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 in November. They were knocked out of the tournament after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium.

Arsenal have been in great form in the league under Arteta this season. They are second in the Premier League table, two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.