Arsenal target's agent breaks silence on transfer rumors after being spotted in London ahead of deadline day

Filipe Macedo Alves, the agent of rising star Ibrahima Bamba, has attempted to put an end to the rumors surrounding a possible transfer to Arsenal.

Reports of Alves' presence in London led to speculation of a potential move, but Alves has sought to quash these talks as the end of the January transfer window looms.

Ibrahima Bamba has gained acclaim for his impressive displays with Vitoria Guimaraes, demonstrating his aptitude as a defensive midfielder and center-back.

The 20-year-old embodies the profile that the Gunners have recently embraced, as they prioritize signing talented, versatile youth with the capability to diversify their roles.

This strategy was demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Polish international Jakub Kiwior, who can play as a defender in a range of positions.

Bamba's ability to provide similar versatility and potential at such a young age has made him a desirable signing for the Gunners. Despite the speculation, Alves has sought to quell the rumors of a move (via Football London), saying:

"It’s true that I was in London, but I am just arriving from Germany, where I was watching [Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond] Tapsoba’s game. Bamba is not the only player I work with."

He added:

“He’s a player profile that is clearly of interest to many clubs, but today he is a Vitoria player and is only focused on Monday’s game in Chaves. The market is open, but I’m not going to feed rumours.”

However, with the transfer window still open, there is still the potential for Arsenal to capture the promising youngster in the remaining days before the window closes.

Regardless of the outcome, Bamba's future in the world of professional football is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on.

Arsenal retain interest in Declan Rice as they push to sign Moises Caicedo

According to Mirror, Arsenal are currently attempting to secure the services of both Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion and Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The Gunners have submitted a bid in the range of £60 million for Caicedo, but are facing competition from Chelsea, who have put in an offer of £55 million.

However, a deal for Caicedo is far from certain, as Brighton are unwilling to part with him unless they can find a suitable replacement. Moreover, even if Brighton agree to a sale, there are no guarantees that the Gunners will acquire him.

This reportedly makes the pursuit of Rice a priority for the Gunners this summer. The 24-year-old is a highly regarded prospect in England, having made over 200 appearances for West Ham.

Even if Arsenal manage to sign Caicedo, they will not be deterred in their mission to acquire Rice as they look to assemble a formidable squad.

