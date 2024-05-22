Arsene Wenger or Jurgen Klopp? Jamie Carragher picks better manager between Liverpool and Arsenal legends

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked Jurgen Klopp over Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger.

Carragher seemingly came to this conclusion based on the teams Klopp competed against and the trophies he won. Klopp came to Anfield in October 2015 and put an end to his nine-year stay at the club this season.

Overall, he managed Liverpool for 489 matches across competitions and won the Premier League and Champions League once each, among other trophies. Providing his take on this debate, Carragher wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Klopp won the CL and got to another three finals in his career. Wenger got to one final.

"Wenger was a genius competing with Utd with less money, but when Chelsea came they couldn't compete. Klopp has competed with City/ United/ Chelsea all spending a billion quid!!!"

Although Wenger failed to win a European trophy during his tenure at the Emirates, he is regarded as one of the greatest ever managers to have worked in England. In his 20-year-plus tenure with the Gunners, Wenger managed the club for 1234 matches across competitions.

He won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. During Wenger's league success in the 2003/04 campaign, Arsenal went the entire season without losing a single match.

However, the closest the Frenchman's team went to winning the Champions League was the 2006 final, which the Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

Ex-Liverpool man Jamie Carragher fails to include Jurgen Klopp in his top three Premier League managers of all time

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp would not break into the top three Premier League managers of all time. He placed former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in third and opted for ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson in second.

In first place, he went with current Manchester City head Pep Guardiola, the man with whom Klopp competed throughout his stay at Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Bet, Carragher said (via SPORTbible):

"I'd go Pep, Ferguson, Jose because he came back and won the league with Chelsea, then Klopp next."

It's quite hard to look past Guardiola, the man who led Manchester City to a fourth league title in a row this season. The Spanish tactician has won six Premier League titles in seven seasons and has a UEFA Champions League trophy to his name.

Meanwhile, Sir Alex managed to win the English first-division title 13 times with Manchester United and led his team to Champions League glory twice. Lastly, Mourinho is a three-time Premier League winner with Chelsea.