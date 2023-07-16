Arsene Wenger makes bold Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal ahead of 2023-24 season

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger made a bold prediction involving the Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta's side could only finish second last season despite leading the table for 248 days. The team has since focused on reinforcing its ranks. They have already signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. Hence, fans think that the club is on course for a triumphant campaign this term.

Wenger echoed the sentiment as he said (h/t afcstuff):

“I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that. I have less doubts for Arsenal than the cycling [Tour de France] today.”

The Gunners had a remarkable campaign last term and challenged Pep Guardiola's side for the majority of the campaign. However, their efforts turned out to be valiant as the North Londoners could only finish second in the league table.

The team, though, is back in the UEFA Champions League. Their experience last term could help them perform better in crucial matches this term. Whether they can improve in the standings remains to be seen.

Jurrien Timber finds similarities between Arsenal and Ajax

Arsenal have completed a mega signing in the form of Jurrien Timber from Ajax. The defender arrives for a fee of €40 million. Timber is expected to be a key player for the side in the coming season.

A ball-playing central defender, Timber is a rare breed in today's era. The player spoke about the similarities he sees in his new club and former club Ajax's style of play. Timber said (via the Gunners' official website):

“I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play. Of course, this is a bigger league and everything is bigger here, I can see that immediately. This is the way they teach you in the youth already, and I'm happy I got to learn that at Ajax."

He added:

“I think also that's the reason they bought me and they want me, because they know I can play this style. And now it's for me to show everyone and also in the Premier League that I can do the same things.”

Apart from Timber, Arteta's side also has William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Magalhaes in their ranks. Hence, there is no denying that Arsenal have focused on bettering the squad in the transfer market.