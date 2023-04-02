“Arteta was right” - Arsenal fans outraged as loanee gets ‘kicked out’ of training due to lack of effort

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has reportedly been kicked out of Olympique Marseille training by manager Igor Tudor. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the incident, claiming that Mikel Arteta was right to send the player out on loan.

Tavares, 23, has scored six goals in 33 appearances across competitions for Marseille this season. The Portuguese left-back made 28 appearances for the Gunners before his loan switch to the French club last summer. His loan deal will expire in the summer.

However, L'Equipe reported that Tudor was unhappy with Tavares' efforts in training and kicked him out. The Croatian manager recently said about the work ethic of his players (via Get French Football News):

"In my football, there is a feature, you have to run, And if you don’t… If I see one player that doesn’t run in training, I’ll say it once, twice and then on the third time of asking, I’ll intervene.”

Tudor further added:

"During the hour or so of training, I am demanding, the players have understood it, But if they want rest days, I can give them some too. And we can joke or laugh, but work is work.“

Tavares seemingly didn't fit Tudor's criteria for training, hence, drastic measures were taken against him. Arsenal fans have reacted to the incident on Twitter, with one fan writing:

"Arteta was right."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares was kicked out of Marseille training:

🔴⚪️ @ArsenalLover_ @GFFN What do you expect when he’s chilling with Guendouzi every day lol @GFFN What do you expect when he’s chilling with Guendouzi every day lol

Fred @FredAfc1 @GFFN Benfica fans told us but we didn’t listen @GFFN Benfica fans told us but we didn’t listen

adam⁷ @FuckElonMusk_



Over Martinelli, Trossard and even ESR? LMAO. @GFFN He's clearly shit with a bad attitude. I won't forget the people on here saying we should bring him back as a LW because he got what? 5 goals in Ligue 1?Over Martinelli, Trossard and even ESR? LMAO. @GFFN He's clearly shit with a bad attitude. I won't forget the people on here saying we should bring him back as a LW because he got what? 5 goals in Ligue 1?Over Martinelli, Trossard and even ESR? LMAO.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Gabriel Jesus' performance against Leeds United

After his move from Manchester City last summer, Gabriel Jesus quickly established himself as a crucial player for Arsenal. However, he suffered a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and had to undergo surgery.

Jesus was sidelined for a considerable amount of time. The Brazilian returned to scoring ways when he bagged a brace in the Gunners' 4-1 home win against Aston Villa on April 1.

Arteta reacted to Jesus' performance, telling the media after the match (via the Gunners' official website):

"I’m delighted for him. They were all clapping for him and he’s been working so hard the last four or five months with a lot of support obviously from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start and he grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and scoring two very important goals."

Arsenal restored their eight-point lead over Manchester City with the win, having played one more game.

A scintillating Anfield showdown against Liverpool is Arteta's team's next assignment (April 9).

