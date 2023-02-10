“Ask them” - Guardiola appears to blame Premier League rivals for charges against Manchester City 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to blame Premier League rivals for the charges against his club.

The Cityzens are going through an uncertain period following an investigation from the Premier League over financial rule-breaching.

The situation has also put Pep Guardiola's position at the club in serious doubt but insisted that he has no plans to quit.

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with over 100 breaches of financial rules and could face serious sanctions as a consequence.

With huge uncertainty mounting over the club, Pep Guardiola has blamed Manchester City's rivals for the accusations against the Sky Blues.

The former Barcelona boss also namedropped Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy. Speaking in his pre-match press-conference ahead of Sunday's Aston Villa game, Guardiola said:

“Yeah, of course. It's the Premier League. You should go to the chairman, the CEO's, Daniel Levy, and ask them.

“It is difficult for me to answer this question. I don't know. They open a precedent right now."

The Manchester City manager has also claimed that rival clubs want the Cityzens out of the Premier League. He added:

"Be careful in the future because many clubs make suggestions and we have been accused. I can have an opinion, but what do fans think? I don't know.

"It is obvious the fans want to push us out of the competition. They believe we didn't behave properly.”

Didi Hamann makes outrageous claim about Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Erling Haaland is a player Pep Guardiola didn't want at the club.

The former German midfielder has also claimed that the Norway international does not suit the Spaniard's system and has made the team weak. He told talkSPORT:

"Haaland's strength is the opposite of what City's strength is. City were successful because they retained the ball, they had rhythm, they had fluidity in their game and they shared goals. Now you've got a player who a lot of the time in their matches hardly takes part, it's almost like playing with ten men.

"I don't care how many goals he scores or how many hat-tricks he scores, you need to see how many goals the team scores. I think they've scored less goals at the same stage of last season and have got less points. I don't think that Haaland is a player that fits into the team because he's everything the team isn't.

"He's good when you play quickly – at Dortmund he scored his goals after they turned over the ball, played three or four passes and the ball was in the back of the net. With City they pass the ball 30/40 times before breaking the team down and that's not his game. I don't think long-term he will improve City's team and that's their biggest problem."

