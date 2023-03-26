“Asked for a loan with purchase option” - Barcelona target’s agent confirms Manchester United failed with January move for midfielder

Manchester United's reported pursuit of Barcelona target and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was prominent during the January transfer window news. The Moroccan midfielder caught the attention of the football world with his impressive performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, garnering interest from many teams.

Reports suggest that United were keen on signing Amrabat on loan, hoping to bolster their midfield options. However, Fiorentina was unwilling to let one of their key players leave on loan, denying any potential move.

According to Nordin Amrabat, the player's agent and brother, Manchester United only wanted a loan deal. Barcelona and Chelsea also made late moves for the player. However, a transfer never materialized, and Amrabat remained in Italy.

Speaking to ESPN, the agent revealed (via Stretty News):

“I can name three clubs who were concerts in the last two or three days of the transfer window. United wanted to rent him with an option to buy, but Fiorentina didn’t want that. Barcelona came, but because of the financial problems without an option to buy. The third was Chelsea."

He added:

“Sofyan thought it would continue. But Fiorentina just said no. No way. We want to win the Conference League, win the Italian Cup. You are one of our most important players, we will not let you go now. We can talk about a transfer this summer.”

The failed transfer, however, did not deter Manchester United, who continued to pursue other targets, eventually snatching up Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

Amrabat, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue impressing for Fiorentina and help them climb up the Serie A table as they sit ninth. With the summer transfer window looming, the midfielder's future could become a subject of intense speculation.

Amrabat has made 37 appearances across competitions for the Italian side this season.

Manchester United prepare for race to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs

Manchester United have thrown their hat into the ring to acquire the services of Perr Schuurs, the talented centre-back from Torino. Reports in Tuttosport suggest that Manchester United, along with a few other Premier League clubs, have expressed a keen interest in the Dutchman.

At 23 years of age, Schuurs is a promising player. He possesses attributes that could make him an ideal fit for United's style of play under their manager, Erik ten Hag. Schuur is a ball-playing defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is also a force to be reckoned with in the air, making him a valuable asset during set-pieces.

However, the competition for Schuurs is likely to be fierce, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also heavily linked with the player. It is estimated that Schuurs could command a fee in the region of €50 million.

The Dutch defender has made 27 appearances this season for Torino and has also contributed one goal and two assists.

Poll : 0 votes