“Awareness of an Ostrich”, “Absolutely a disgrace” – Liverpool fans blast ‘incompetent’ Reds star for dire display in 4-1 defeat to Man City

Liverpool fans on Twitter lambasted Andrew Robertson for his horrific display as the Reds suffered a 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1).

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 17th minute in their Premier League game before Jurgen Klopp's side conceded four goals.

Julian Alvarez restored parity for the hosts in the 27th minute. Kevin De Bruyne then gave City the lead at the start of the second half. Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish made it 4-1 for the defending champions.

Overall, it was a poor display from the Merseysiders, and fans lambasted Robertson for his defensive disaster class. Before being substituted in the 70th minute, the left-back was dribbled past twice. He won only two of his ground duels and none of his aerial duels.

Robertson also lost possession 13 times and completed none of his attempted crosses. One fan wrote on Twitter after Robertson's shambolic display:

"Robertson has been absolutely dire today. Defensive awareness of a ostrich."

Another commented:

"Robertson is absolutely a disgrace today. This performance is one of the worst I've ever seen."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Robertson's shambolic defensive performance during Manchester City's win over Liverpool:

Dillon @DilTee_ Robertson is very lucky that the media and rival fans have this weird fetish of criticising Trent because he has been so much worse this season Robertson is very lucky that the media and rival fans have this weird fetish of criticising Trent because he has been so much worse this season

Laurie @LFCLaurie Robertson has been absolutely dire today.



Defensive awareness of a ostrich. Robertson has been absolutely dire today. Defensive awareness of a ostrich.

Elliot @Ifcelliot Robertson charging out and costing us? Where have I seen that before?! Robertson charging out and costing us? Where have I seen that before?!

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Robertson has been really poor so far Robertson has been really poor so far

A7med أحمد Monkey D. Luffy 🇸🇴 @StrawHatShonen Robertson is absolutely a disgrace today. This performance is one of the worst I've ever seen. Robertson is absolutely a disgrace today. This performance is one of the worst I've ever seen.

‏ً @SadioIogist I don’t know why anybody pretends that’s Robertson is a good defender. He’s incompetent. I don’t know why anybody pretends that’s Robertson is a good defender. He’s incompetent.

™️👾 @tm17lfc robertson again. at fault for very single goal robertson again. at fault for very single goal

Robertson has made 32 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season. While he has bagged nine assists, his defensive contributions remain questionable.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, closed the gap down on Arsenal to five points atop the standings. Pep Guardiola's side have 64 points from 28 games.

The Reds, meanwhile, are sixth, having garnered 42 points from 27 games.

Liverpool defenders have faced criticism this season

While Andrew Robertson faced criticism for his performance against Manchester City, Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been unimpressive this term.

Jamie Carragher recently criticised the right-back, saying:

"Liverpool are at the point where they have got to go and buy a right-back. It's Jurgen Klopp decision in terms of how good that right-back is and how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition. He has been playing for five years at the top level, with no rest, and has won absolutely everything and won more than I could ever dream of."

Liverpool next play Chelsea on April 5, while Manchester City take on Southampton three days later.

