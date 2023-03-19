"Awful lineup," "Hurts my eyes" - Manchester United fans rip into Erik ten Hag for starting 2 out-of-form stars against Fulham

Manchester United fans have expressed their frustration with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay starting against Fulham.

The Red Devils are taking on the Cottagers in the FA Cup quarterfinals, their final game before the upcoming international break, on Sunday (March 19). With the Carabao Cup already secured, Erik ten Hag's men will be keen to win another trophy this season.

They will, however, be without two key players against Fulham. Raphael Varane is reportedly injured (as per Express), while Casemiro is serving a four-match domestic suspension.

That has given Maguire and McTominay the opportunity to start for Manchester United. However, some fans were not too pleased to see the duo in the Red Devils' playing XI. One tweeted:

"Awful lineup. Seeing McTominay and Maguire in the lineup hurts my eyes"

Another tweeted "Maguire and McTominay" with an image containing an in-photo caption that read:

"Wallahi I'm finished 😭😭"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:

Here's United's line-up for their FA Cup game against Fulham:

David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Wout Weghorst

How have Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire fared for Manchester United this season?

Having played more pronounced roles in previous campaigns, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire have largely been on the periphery at Manchester United this season.

McTominay has played 31 times across competitions, starting 12, registering two goals and an assist. Eighteen of those appearances have come in the Premier League, where he has averaged 0.2 key passes, 1.4 tackles, 2.1 clearances and 3.6 duels per game.

Maguire, meanwhile, has played only 23 games across competitions for Erik ten Hag's side this season, starting 11 times. The Englishman has averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, 2.1 clearances and 1.8 duels in 11 Premier League outings.

